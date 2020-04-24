With the first of their two first-round selections in the NFL draft Thursday night, the Vikings used the biggest prize they acquired in the Stefon Diggs trade to select his replacement.

They traded back six spots with their second one, picking up two more picks in the process.

They selected LSU's Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick, adding a receiver many expected to be gone by the time the Vikings were on the clock.

Then, with a number of options still available to them at No. 25 overall, they acquired the 117th and 176th overall picks from the 49ers to move back to No. 31.

At 31, they took TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney.

The 6-foot-1 Jefferson frequently lined up in the slot in college, but the Vikings could look to move him and Adam Thielen around to a number of spots as they recreate their passing game with Diggs in Buffalo.

Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards for the national champions, while playing with Heisman Trophy winner (and No. 1 overall pick) Joe Burrow. He flashed a 37 ½-inch vertical jump and a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, putting himself in position to go in the first round of a draft thought to be one of the deepest in NFL history at wide receiver.

He figures to add a dynamic element to a receiving group that lost its most productive wideout from a year ago, after the Vikings dealt Diggs and a seventh-rounder to Buffalo for four picks last month. The team had signed former Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe in free agency, but needed another option who could take attention away from Thielen and replace some of Diggs' big-play ability on downfield throws.

The Vikings need a cover corner after the departures of Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, and Gladney was one of the best in the draft. He'd be able to play all over the field and excel in man coverage responsibilities.

The draft — conducted with team executives in their own homes across the country and Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement in New York — went without a trade in the first 12 picks, before the Buccaneers moved up one spot to No. 13 overall and selected Tristan Wirfs. The Iowa product became the fourth tackle selected in the first 13 picks, with the Vikings nine picks away from potentially selecting a lineman at No. 22 overall. USC's Austin Jackson was the fifth lineman taken by the Dolphins at No. 18.

The second 10 picks of the draft also featured a run on receivers, as Alabama's Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy went before Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. And after the Jaguars took Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson ninth overall, the Falcons selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell 16th overall, taking another player off the board that might have been a fit in Minnesota had he lasted until the 22nd overall pick.

According to an NFL source, the team had talked with the Raiders about moving up from No. 22 to the 19th pick, but Las Vegas was asking for the Vikings' second-rounder (No. 58 overall) to complete the deal. Instead, the Vikings chose the road they've taken more frequently during Rick Spielman's tenure as general manager, moving back in exchange for more options on the third day of the draft.