Of the 71 players on the Vikings roster, 63 participated in other sports in high school. Here are those sports, with number of Vikings players participating as preps. Nine players — including starters like Kirk Cousins, Brian O'Neill, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Smith — were three-sport athletes. Three players — Adam Thielen, William Kwenkeu and T.J. Smith — competed in four.
Track and field (with 30 current Vikings participating) and basketball (with 23) were the two most popular second sports, but the list included seven others: baseball, wrestling, soccer, rugby, cross-country, lacrosse and golf, where Thielen won a state championship with Detroit Lakes in 2008.
Player Position Additional Sports
Kirk Cousins QB Baseball, basketball
Nick Mullens QB Baseball, basketball
Player Position Additional Sports
Dalvin Cook RB Track and field
Alexander Mattison RB Track and field, wrestling
Kene Nwangwu RB Track and field
Ty Chandler RB Track and field
C.J. Ham RB Track and field*
Player Position Additional Sports
Justin Jefferson WR Track and field
Adam Thielen WR Golf (state champion), baseball, basketball
K.J. Osborn WR Track and field
Jalen Nailor WR Track and field
Jalen Reagor WR Track and field
Trishton Jackson WR Basketball
Blake Proehl WR Basketball
Thomas Hennigan WR Basketball
Bisi Johnson WR Track and field
Player Position Additional Sports
T.J. Hockenson TE Basketball
Johnny Mundt TE Basketball, baseball
Nick Muse TE Basketball
Ben Ellefson TE Basketball
Irv Smith TE Basketball
Player Position Additional Sports
Christian Darrisaw OL None
Ezra Cleveland OL Baseball
Garrett Bradbury OL Baseball
Ed Ingram OL None
Brian O'Neill OL Lacrosse, basketball
Vederian Lowe OL None
Oli Udoh OL Track and field
Chris Reed OL Track and field* (Two-time national champion in shot put at MSU-Mankato)
Blake Brandel OL Basketball
Austin Schlottmann OL Track and field
Josh Sokol OL Wrestling
Player Position Additional Sports
Sheldon Day DL Track and field
Ross Blacklock DL None
Jonathan Bullard DL Basketball
James Lynch DL Track and field
Esezi Otomewo DL Track and field
Harrison Phillips DL Wrestling (state champion), track and field
Dalvin Tomlinson DL Wrestling (state champion), soccer
Khyiris Tonga DL Rugby
T.J. Smith DL Basketball, track and field, cross country
Kenny Willekes DL Rugby
Player Position Additional Sports
Danielle Hunter LB Track and field
Patrick Jones LB Track and field
Za'Darius Smith LB Basketball
Luiji Vilain LB None
Curtis Weaver LB Basketball
Benton Whitley LB Wrestling
D.J. Wonnum LB None
Brian Asamoah LB Track and field
Troy Dye LB Basketball
Jordan Hicks LB Basketball
Eric Kendricks LB Basketball, baseball
William Kwenkeu LB Soccer, track and field, wrestling
Player Position Additional Sports
Kalon Barnes DB Track and field*
Andrew Booth DB Baseball
Kris Boyd DB Track and field
Camryn Bynum DB None
Lewis Cine DB Track and field
Cameron Dantzler DB Track and field
Akayleb Evans DB Track and field
Tay Gowan DB None
Theo Jackson DB Basketball
Josh Metellus DB Track and field
Patrick Peterson DB Track and field
Duke Shelley DB None
Harrison Smith DB Basketball, track and field (state champion decathlete)
Chandon Sullivan DB Basketball
Player Position Additional Sports
Greg Joseph K Soccer
Ryan Wright P Baseball
Andrew DePaola LS Baseball (Second baseman)
*-played sport in college