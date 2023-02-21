Of the 71 players on the Vikings roster, 63 participated in other sports in high school. Here are those sports, with number of Vikings players participating as preps. Nine players — including starters like Kirk Cousins, Brian O'Neill, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Smith — were three-sport athletes. Three players — Adam Thielen, William Kwenkeu and T.J. Smith — competed in four.

Track and field (with 30 current Vikings participating) and basketball (with 23) were the two most popular second sports, but the list included seven others: baseball, wrestling, soccer, rugby, cross-country, lacrosse and golf, where Thielen won a state championship with Detroit Lakes in 2008.

Player Position Additional Sports

Kirk Cousins QB Baseball, basketball

Nick Mullens QB Baseball, basketball

Player Position Additional Sports

Dalvin Cook RB Track and field

Alexander Mattison RB Track and field, wrestling

Kene Nwangwu RB Track and field

Ty Chandler RB Track and field

C.J. Ham RB Track and field*

Player Position Additional Sports

Justin Jefferson WR Track and field

Adam Thielen WR Golf (state champion), baseball, basketball

K.J. Osborn WR Track and field

Jalen Nailor WR Track and field

Jalen Reagor WR Track and field

Trishton Jackson WR Basketball

Blake Proehl WR Basketball

Thomas Hennigan WR Basketball

Bisi Johnson WR Track and field

Player Position Additional Sports

T.J. Hockenson TE Basketball

Johnny Mundt TE Basketball, baseball

Nick Muse TE Basketball

Ben Ellefson TE Basketball

Irv Smith TE Basketball

Player Position Additional Sports

Christian Darrisaw OL None

Ezra Cleveland OL Baseball

Garrett Bradbury OL Baseball

Ed Ingram OL None

Brian O'Neill OL Lacrosse, basketball

Vederian Lowe OL None

Oli Udoh OL Track and field

Chris Reed OL Track and field* (Two-time national champion in shot put at MSU-Mankato)

Blake Brandel OL Basketball

Austin Schlottmann OL Track and field

Josh Sokol OL Wrestling

Player Position Additional Sports

Sheldon Day DL Track and field

Ross Blacklock DL None

Jonathan Bullard DL Basketball

James Lynch DL Track and field

Esezi Otomewo DL Track and field

Harrison Phillips DL Wrestling (state champion), track and field

Dalvin Tomlinson DL Wrestling (state champion), soccer

Khyiris Tonga DL Rugby

T.J. Smith DL Basketball, track and field, cross country

Kenny Willekes DL Rugby

Player Position Additional Sports

Danielle Hunter LB Track and field

Patrick Jones LB Track and field

Za'Darius Smith LB Basketball

Luiji Vilain LB None

Curtis Weaver LB Basketball

Benton Whitley LB Wrestling

D.J. Wonnum LB None

Brian Asamoah LB Track and field

Troy Dye LB Basketball

Jordan Hicks LB Basketball

Eric Kendricks LB Basketball, baseball

William Kwenkeu LB Soccer, track and field, wrestling

Player Position Additional Sports

Kalon Barnes DB Track and field*

Andrew Booth DB Baseball

Kris Boyd DB Track and field

Camryn Bynum DB None

Lewis Cine DB Track and field

Cameron Dantzler DB Track and field

Akayleb Evans DB Track and field

Tay Gowan DB None

Theo Jackson DB Basketball

Josh Metellus DB Track and field

Patrick Peterson DB Track and field

Duke Shelley DB None

Harrison Smith DB Basketball, track and field (state champion decathlete)

Chandon Sullivan DB Basketball

Player Position Additional Sports

Greg Joseph K Soccer

Ryan Wright P Baseball

Andrew DePaola LS Baseball (Second baseman)

*-played sport in college