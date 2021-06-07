Intro: After a couple recent instances of questionable postponements, the Twins and White Sox played through the drizzle on Tuesday and got the game in. See, that wasn't so bad, was it? The down side was that the Twins lost 4-1, plunging further in the standings.

3:00: Columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand for a breakdown of three looming topics: 1) If this is a make-or-break season for the Vikings, which way do we think it's headed? 2) The Gophers football team is primed for a big year with depth on both lines. But can they come close to the success of 2019? And if not now, when? 3) Will the Twins be big-time sellers at the trade deadline or just make minor moves in hopes of shaking off this season as a fluke?

28:00: Suns vs. Bucks doesn't quite feel like an NBA Finals series.

