Thank you for submitting questions for this week's Vikings mailbag. You can always send questions to @Andrew_Krammer or andrew.krammer@startribune.com. Listen for answers on the weekly Access Vikings podcast or find them here on Friday mornings. Let's get to it.

Q: With a victory over Green Bay, would the Vikings consider becoming a buyer instead of a seller at the trade deadline? — Gordon

AK: We've seen General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah bolster the roster with in-season additions from 28-year-old guard Dalton Risner to 24-year-old running back Cam Akers. Both players fit the organization's "competitive rebuild" philosophy as potentially short- and long-term contributors. If acquiring talent, I'd expect the Vikings to continue seeking players with plenty of NFL years left. Why not 27-year-old safety Budda Baker for a splash? Baker reportedly asked for a trade last offseason and could be a long-term Harrison Smith replacement. Cheaper additions may include interior defensive line help. The Titans' Teair Tart, who got thrown out of a Vikings-Titans joint practice this summer for fighting, might not be a cultural fit, but he can demolish a pocket. The Cowboys' Neville Gallimore is an interior rusher whom members of the Vikings' former defensive staff liked in the 2020 draft. Perhaps Dallas is willing to move on with Gallimore in a contract year. Former Chargers first-round pick Kenneth Murray Jr. is 24 and could use a fresh start; Murray was also lauded by his coach for a 10-tackle game vs. the Vikings in Week 3. The Vikings need another long-term option at linebacker with Jordan Hicks scheduled to be a free agent in March.

Q: What does a Kirk Cousins extension look like? It seems this is the most likely scenario for a QB. We cannot waste 3-4 years of the Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison combo. — @Austxgolfer

AK: Negotiations stalled last offseason because Cousins wanted financial guarantees through 2025, a three-year commitment the Vikings were not willing to make. Will Cousins' performance this season change the team's outlook? Or would the front office rather find the franchise quarterback on a rookie contract? Cousins is not getting any cheaper or younger. Twelve quarterbacks make at least $40 million per season, including the Giants' Daniel Jones. That sets a possible floor for Cousins, who has far outplayed Jones. Because of this year's restructure, Cousins will count $28.5 million against next year's cap without being under contract, meaning more creative bookkeeping is needed to re-sign him. Like attaching void years to a fully guaranteed two-year, $84 million deal, let's say, should Cousins be open to signing for less than three years. That would give Cousins a 10th-ranked $42 million average entering his age 36 season next year.

Q: Have you been hearing if Dalton Risner will stay in the starting lineup once Ezra Cleveland is cleared to go again? — Anthony

AK: Cleveland has been a limited participant in practices this week, indicating there's a chance he's available after his 45-start streak was snapped because of a midfoot sprain. The Vikings' pass blocking had made strides with Cleveland but further improved with Risner against the 49ers. Run blocking remains hit or miss with both. While Risner showed some good things, I wouldn't be surprised if Cleveland returned to the starting lineup. He's the more experienced player in the system and with the O-line. But that doesn't mean anything is set in stone.

Q: Not to let the air out of the balloon after a great win, but what has happened to K.J. Osborn this year? I don't remember him ever dropping so many balls. — Rick

AK: Osborn hasn't dropped passes like this before. His hands have been reliable. He dropped just two of the first 178 targets of his NFL career, according to Pro Football Focus, a 1% rate that likely better represents who he is than the recent four drops in the last 34 targets — a nearly 12% rate. He'll continue to be involved, even when Justin Jefferson returns, while working through a rough start to the season. It's not just Osborn. Running back Alexander Mattison (5) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (4) are also among the 10 NFL players with at least four drops this season; the Vikings, with three of those players, are the only team with more than one. The good news is Monday night's win marked the second time this season that nobody dropped a pass.