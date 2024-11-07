Vikings LT Cam Robinson returns to Jacksonville to face his former Jaguars teammates

Minnesota has scored 20-plus points in each game this season. Baltimore is the only other team to do so this season. … The previous time the Vikings started a season with eight straight games scoring 20-plus points was 1998, when they did so in all 16 games while going 15-1 and setting the NFL scoring record at 556 points. That record has since been topped five times. … The Vikings have trailed for 69:39 of game time this season, the least amount in the league. … The Vikings are 3-0 against AFC teams this year. They went 1-4 last season. … The Vikings defense leads the NFL in interceptions (13) and passes defensed (50). They had just 11 interceptions in the entire 2023 season. … The Jaguars are 1-5 in one-score games. … Jacksonville will wear white helmets for the first time in franchise history. The alternate helmet was designed as a tribute to area beaches. … QB Trevor Lawrence is looking for his third consecutive 300-yard passing game at home. … WR Brian Thomas Jr. leads all rookies with 595 yards receiving and is tied for the most TDs (five). … DE Travon Walker is coming off a big game. He had seven tackles, including two for loss, and returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.