Vikings lost a close game to the Lions in the margins. They'll need a cleanup to keep contending

Falling into a first-place tie in the stacked NFC North with the Lions at 5-1, following a two-point defeat that was remarkably even statistically, the Vikings showed nothing to suggest they're not built to last in the division race and beyond. But there's certainly a formula for beating them when they're not at their best. The Lions used Jared Goff's sharp passing to negate blitzes by working medium-range routes in the middle of the field, the speed of running back Jahmyr Gibbs and an aggressive secondary that produced a key interception of Sam Darnold to hand the Vikings their first defeat.