in the numbers

8

Vikings penalties, totaling 80 yards. Six came in the first half, including three committed by the offensive line.

25

Total touchdowns from Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen. The rest of the team has nine.

18

The Vikings' record for rushing TDs in a season, held by Adrian Peterson. Cook already has 13, tying his career high.

75%

Dallas scored three touchdowns in four red-zone trips. The Vikings defense came into the game allowing TDs in the red zone only 53.1% of the time.