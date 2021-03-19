MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will forfeit their seventh-round selection in the draft this year for a collective bargaining agreement salary cap violation, the NFL confirmed on Friday.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the infraction was related to a practice squad player's contract in 2019. In addition, he said, three unspecified Vikings executives were fined $10,000 each.

"A mistake was made, we take responsibility, and we respect the league's decision and will move forward," general manager Rick Spielman said.

The pick the Vikings lost was the 242nd overall selection. They have 11 picks left in the seven-round draft, with one in the first round (14th overall), two in the third round, four in the fourth round, two in the fifth round and two in the sixth round. The draft takes place from April 29 to May 1.

