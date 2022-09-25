GAME BALLS

WR K.J. Osborn. With Justin Jefferson diverting the attention of the Lions defense, the Vikings got big games from Adam Thielen and Osborn, who was targeted on all three passes of their final drive, gained 56 of his 73 yards on the drive and scored the game winner.

RB Dalvin Cook. The Vikings running game sprang to life with Cook gaining 96 yards on 17 carries and scoring a TD before leaving with a shoulder injury.

S Josh Metellus. Replacing the injured Harrison Smith, Metellus made his first NFL start, had 11 tackles and sealed the win with an interception.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

4 of 6: Lions' conversion rate on fourth down. They were 3 of 16 of third down.

50: Career receiving touchdowns for Adam Thielen, tying Sammy White for fourth in franchise history. Next up: Anthony Carter's 52.

14: Career-low receiving yards for Justin Jefferson.

5: Penalties called on Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Two more were declined.

45: Number of seconds the Vikings held the lead in the game.

JEFFERSON WATCH

Justin Jefferson needs 902 more yards to pass Randy Moss' NFL record for most yards in a receiver's first three seasons. He needs to average 125.3 yards over the next 14 games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

at Saints in London, Sunday, 8:30 a.m.

Under new head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans is 1-2 after a 22-14 loss to Carolina in which three Saints receivers, including Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, left the game with injuries. Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the Vikings' third regular season game in London. They are 2-0 in those games.