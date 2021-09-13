Vikings kicker Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal to win the game.

GREG JOSEPH

Vikings kicker

Three weeks after missing a 37-yarder as time expired against Arizona, Joseph hit a 54-yarder to win a game the Vikings could not lose. He also made a career-long 55-yarder on Sunday as he accounted for 13 of the Vikings' 19 points.

EVERSON GRIFFEN

Vikings defensive end

Gaining his first start of the season, Griffen had sacks on back-to-back plays and forced a fumble the Vikings recovered with the Lions at the Minnesota 31 in the first quarter. He has at least one sack in three consecutive games.

EVERSON GRIFFEN

Vikings defensive end

Gaining his first start of the season, Griffen had sacks on back-to-back plays and forced a fumble the Vikings recovered after the Lions had reached the Minnesota 23 in the first quarter. He has at least one sack in three consecutive games.

ERIC KENDRICKS

Vikings linebacker

His one-handed interception early in the third quarter squashed another Lions drive inside the Minnesota 30. The catch earned the praise of none other than Justin Jefferson.