Introduction: The Timberwolves lost at Philadelphia on Wednesday and didn't like the officiating. It felt a little like a game from last season, but we have to remember that even good teams are going to have an off night in an 82-game season — especially when playing on the road against another goad team.

5:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand for an evaluation of Kevin O'Connell's performance this season. Neal is bullish on the Vikings coach, giving him credit for holding things together after a tough start and major injuries. Rand concedes those points but still thinks O'Connell has a lot of room for growth as a play caller and overall game manager. Plus thoughts on Gophers signing day and a slow offseason for the Twins.

28:00: T.J. Hockenson on overcoming adversity and the next big thing on P.J. Fleck's offseason agenda.

