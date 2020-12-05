Justin Jefferson has helped people forget Stefon Diggs by producing the best rookie season by a Vikings receiver since Randy Moss in 1998. Here are Jefferson’s 2020 stats compared with Diggs’ numbers with Buffalo this season, and with Moss’ final totals for 1998:

Justin Jefferson, 2020: 11 games, 52 receptions, 918 yards (17.7 per catch), six touchdowns, four 100-yard games

Stefon Diggs, 2020: 11 games, 80 receptions, 945 yards (11.8 per catch), four toucdhowns, four 100-yard games

Randy Moss, 1998: 16 games, 69 receptions, 1,313 yards (19.0 per catch), 17 touchdowns, four 100-yard games