Vikings receiver Jordan Addison says he’s ready to play Sunday against the Packers

Receiver Jordan Addison announced after Thursday’s practice that he’s “ready to go” and expects to play Sunday when the Vikings (3-0) travel to Green Bay (2-1) for the first NFC North game of the season.
Addison has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but plans to return in Green Bay. “I feel like having me out there is just going to take it up a notch,” he said.
“I’m feeling good to jump back in,” said Addison, who was sidelined by an ankle injury the past two games.
“We hot right now. Sam [Darnold] looking good. The O-line is playing good. We got a good run game going. I feel like having me out there is just going to take it up a notch.”
Addison injured one ankle in the joint practice with the Browns in August. He injured the other ankle in the season opener at the Giants. In just 28 snaps, he has three catches for 35 yards after a rookie season in which he caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Addison was listed as being limited in Thursday’s practice, the same as Wednesday.
“He definitely makes a difference,” receiver Justin Jefferson said of Addison. “For us to add another weapon on top of what we already have out there and what we’ve been doing is something we look forward to. I can’t wait for it to happen.”
The Vikings rank third in scoring (28.3) heading into the game. Darnold leads the league in touchdown passes (eight). Jefferson and Jalen Nailor are among the players tied atop the league in touchdown receptions (three) and are the first Vikings teammates to catch a touchdown pass in each of the first three games.
“It’s been hard watching everybody eat,” Addison said. “Jalen Nailor doing his thing. Jet’s doing what he do. We just hot right now. I’m just eager to get back out there and ball out with the team.”
Darrisaw sidelined
Four players did not practice Thursday, including left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was added to the injury report with an illness.
Also missing Thursday’s practice were Jonathan Bullard (knee); linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle), who missed last week’s game; and safety Jay Ward (knee), who also didn’t practice Wednesday.
Rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner, who missed last week’s game because of a knee injury, was a full practice participant Thursday. He was limited Wednesday.
Darnold (knee) is on the injury list but was a full practice participant both days.
Besides Addison, limited in Thursday’s practice were Garrett Bradbury (ankle), who didn’t practice Wednesday; Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and Josh Oliver (wrist).
Love limited again
For Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love was listed as limited again as he works his way back from a knee injury that has kept him out of the last two games. Also limited for the Packers were cornerback Jaire Alexander (quad), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe), tight end Luke Musgrave (quad), receiver Jayden Reed (calf/quad), cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (shoulder). Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, Green Bay’s first-round draft pick, did not practice for the second straight day.
