Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Vikings' eager fans return to full stadium, home opener win
Amtrak riders are stranded in St. Paul after deadly derailment
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
Since MnDOT rebuilt Lafayette Bridge, crashes are up fourfold
Port Authority aims to bring Hillcrest jobs, housing together
Sleeping boy, man grazed by gunfire on Portland Av. in Minneapolis
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
Lynx season ends abruptly with playoff loss to Chicago
Small but vocal group shuns businesses with unvaccinated employees
Go inside HGTV's Heather and Brad Fox's Palm Springs-inspired Edina home
'Welcome back': Last original tenant reopens in strip mall off Lake Street
next
600101157
Vikings host Seahawks in home opener
September 26, 2021 — 9:24pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
Vikings
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
6:22pm
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
September 25
Nation
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
8:00pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
Vikings
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
6:22pm
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
September 25
Nation
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
8:00pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
Vikings
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
6:22pm
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
September 25
Nation
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
8:00pm
Variety
Small but vocal group shuns businesses with unvaccinated employees
3:55pm
Local
Since MnDOT rebuilt Lafayette Bridge, crashes are up fourfold
3:37pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
Vikings
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
6:22pm
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
September 25
Nation
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
8:00pm
Variety
Small but vocal group shuns businesses with unvaccinated employees
3:55pm
Local
Since MnDOT rebuilt Lafayette Bridge, crashes are up fourfold
3:37pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
Vikings
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
6:22pm
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
September 25
Nation
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
8:00pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
Vikings
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
6:22pm
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
September 25
Nation
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
8:00pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
Vikings
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
6:22pm
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
September 25
More from Star Tribune
Business
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
Vikings
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
6:22pm
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
September 25
More From Star Tribune
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
Small but vocal group shuns businesses with unvaccinated employees
Since MnDOT rebuilt Lafayette Bridge, crashes are up fourfold
More From Star Tribune
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
Home is where the win is: Vikings, Cousins dominate Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
Scoggins: Gophers' loss to Bowling Green inexcusable embarrassment
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
Small but vocal group shuns businesses with unvaccinated employees
Since MnDOT rebuilt Lafayette Bridge, crashes are up fourfold
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Vikings' eager fans return to full stadium, home opener win
6:19pm
Amtrak riders are stranded in St. Paul after deadly derailment
2:20pm
Future of Bremer Bank at stake in trial that starts this week
3:00pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.