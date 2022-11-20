More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings fall to 8-2 after dismal 40-3 home loss to the Cowboys
A week after an exhilarating comeback win in Buffalo, the Vikings suffered their worst regular-season home loss since 1963.
Sports
FINAL: Cowboys beat Vikings 40-3. Follow stats on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Gophers
Rival Wisconsin hands No. 1 Gophers women's hockey team first conference loss of season
The Gophers saw their unbeaten streak against the Badgers end at five games.
Gophers
Gophers receive verbal commitment from Texas prep defensive tackle Theorin Randle
The 6-1, 282-pounder is a three-star recruit from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. He originally committed to Washington State.
Minneapolis
Some worry Minneapolis' street lighting program will further dim stars
It's dark in the mornings when Lanise Hunter heads to classes at Minneapolis' Patrick Henry High School. Dark, and scary too, when she returns home…