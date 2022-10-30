More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Variety
Lileks: For dogs, Halloween is the ultimate challenge
According to a post on the Nextdoor thing — you know, all the excitement of LinkedIn with the measured discourse of Facebook — some people…
Sports
Live: Vikings take 28-17 lead over Cardinals in second half
The Vikings are coming out of the bye week and are looking for a 6-1 record. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game box score and score updates from the NFL.
Vikings host Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings played the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Business
Minnesota shopping specialists offer ways to save money this holiday season
With costs high and budgets tight, it's still possible to enjoy the holidays without spending as much.
Business
Harvey Mackay: Hard situations can be made harder if you don't handle with tact
If you don't take the time to think about your words then you can burn bridges.