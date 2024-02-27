EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings hired Josh McCown, an 18-year NFL veteran who played for 12 teams, as their quarterbacks coach on Tuesday.

Chris O'Hara, the quarterbacks coach for the Vikings in 2022-23, is now the pass game specialist. McCown was quarterbacks coach for Carolina last season, his first as an NFL assistant.

The 44-year-old McCown was drafted by Arizona in the third round in 2002 and famously beat the Vikings with a last-play touchdown pass to Nate Poole in the final regular-season game in 2003 to keep them out of the playoffs. With Cleveland in 2015, McCown's quarterbacks coach was Kevin O'Connell, who is entering his third season as head coach of the Vikings.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL