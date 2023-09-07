EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings safety and special teams standout Josh Metellus agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension on Thursday, further cementing the club's deepest position.

The deal for Metellus, who was a sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2020, has a maximum value of $13 million with $6 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

Metellus is behind six-time Pro Bowl pick Harrison Smith and incumbent starter Camryn Bynum on the depth chart, but he's been used frequently as a fifth or sixth defensive back in various personnel packages rolled out during the preseason by new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Metellus started three games last season when Smith was sidelined, and he excelled on the four primary phases of special teams where he is expected to remain even with an increased role on defense. Selected by his peers as one of eight captains for the second consecutive season, Metellus led the team in special teams tackles in 2020 and 2022.

The Vikings also have 2022 first-round draft pick Lewis Cine as a backup safety, plus Theo Jackson and Jay Ward in reserve and special teams roles after strong performances during training camp.

