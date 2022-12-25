GAME BALLS
TE T.J. Hockenson and WR Justin Jefferson: They combined for 25 of Kirk Cousins' 34 completions, 242 of Cousins' 299 passing yards and all three Vikings touchdowns, with each collecting franchise records along the way.
K Greg Joseph: The Vikings kicker has perhaps been overlooked in all of the team's close win this season, but he has a franchise-record five game-winning field goals and his 61-yarder as time expired Saturday was the longest in franchise history.
LB Danielle Hunter: Don't look now, but Hunter is finding a groove. He had two sacks, four quarterback hits and seven tackles as the Vikings maintained a more aggressive defensive approach. He now leads the team with 10.5 sacks this season.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
11-0: The Vikings' record in one-score games this season
8-3-1: The Giants' record in one-score games this season.
plus-5: The 12-3 Vikings' point differential this season.
minus-28: The 8-6-1 Giants' point differential this season.
5,929: Career rushing yards for Dalvin Cook, who passed Chuck Foreman's 5,887 to move into third place on the franchise list. Robert Smith is No. 2, with 6,818 yards.
12: Wins for Kevin O'Connell, setting a franchise record for a first-year Vikings coach.
8: Number of fourth-quarter comebacks by Cousins, leading the NFL.
JEFFERSON WATCH
After a 12-catch, 133-yard performance, Justin Jefferson has 123 catches for 1,756 yards, breaking Randy Moss' Vikings record for receiving yards in a season (1,632) and Cris Carter's Vikings record for receptions in a season (122). Jefferson is 208 yards shy of Calvin Johnson's NFL record for yards in a season from 2012. Jefferson needs to average 122 yards over the last two games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.
UP NEXT
at Green Bay, Jan. 1, 3:25 p.m.
The Vikings' 23-7 victory over Green Bay in Week 1 turned out to be a harbinger for the season to come for both teams. The Packers (6-8) are clinging to playoff hopes, needing to win out, starting with Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Miami, to have any chance. They got some help as a slew of wild-card contenders lost Saturday.
SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS
Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7
Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7
Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24
Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25
Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22
Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16
Oct. 23: BYE
Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26
Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17
Nov. 13: at Buffalo, W, 33-30 OT
Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, L, 40-3
Nov. 24: vs. New England, W, 33-26
Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, W, 27-22
Dec. 11: at Detroit, L, 34-23
Dec. 17: vs. Indianapolis, W, 39-36, OT
Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, W, 27-24
Jan. 1: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Jan. 7 or 8: at Chicago, TBD