More From Photography
Vikings Training Camp Day 3
Vikings have their first day of training with pads.
Artist honors Suni Lee's accomplishments with a surprise sculpture.
Seexeng Lee created the sculpture in honor of the Hmong American gymnast's impact in the Saint Paul community.
Thomas Rossin conducts in his home concert hall
The retired college music professor will host Exultate, a choir and chamber orchestra on Friday, Aug. 4, at his Eagan home. Rossin is the artistic director of Exultate.
Gallery: Memorial ride for Vanessa Jensen
Vanessa Jensen, 19, was shot and killed by a stray bullet while watching street racing in Minneapolis in June of 2021. The second annual memorial ride in her honor was hosted by Vanessa's parents Rachel and Travis Jensen, and organized by Charlie Evans with the Minnesota Bagger Life motorcycle club. The ride left from Friar's in Forest Lake, winding through 90 miles of rural roads in Wisconsin before ending at Ole's Crossroad Bar and Grill in Lindstrom on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The ride raised another $730 for the reward fund for Jensen's unsolved case, putting the reward at $17,730.
Miss Minnesota USA and Miss Minnesota Teen USA Pageant winners crowned
Miss Minnesota USA and Miss Minnesota Teen USA Pageant winners receive thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships and will represent the state of Minnesota at the national pageants.