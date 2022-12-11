More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Gobert, Anderson working together better recently
Gobert has scored 46 points in the past two game while Anderson has 18 assists — seven on passes to Gobert.
Vikings fall to Lions
The Minnesota Vikings lost 34-23 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Local
Man dies after car crash in north Minneapolis
A vehicle entering an intersection at "a high rate of speed" crashed into the man's vehicle.
Vikings
Lions win 34-23 after gashing Vikings' depleted defense
Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson were more than productive. But the Vikings defense gave up more than 400 yards for the fifth game in a row. Jared Goff was 27 of 39 for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball faces toughest defense yet this season vs. Mississippi State
First-year Bulldogs coach Chris Jans leads arguably the SEC's top defensive team into Williams Arena on Sunday.