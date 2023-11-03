Kickoff: Noon Sunday

Noon Sunday Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta TV: Fox

Fox Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 111, 386 (Vikings), 85, 225 (Falcons)

KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 111, 386 (Vikings), 85, 225 (Falcons) Line: Falcons by 3½

The Vikings will start a new quarterback because of injury for the first time since 2017. The last time they did it, Case Keenum eventually became the catalyst for an unlikely trip to the NFC Championship game. This time, rookie Jaren Hall will make his first start, for a team that's won its last three to get back to .500 and decided to keep its roster together this week in hopes of pulling off a playoff berth without Kirk Cousins. Hall's first test comes against a Falcons secondary stocked with players drafted in the first or second round.

Here's a look at the key matchups and story lines for Sunday:

THE BIGGEST STORY LINE

Hall gets the first chance at QB in place of Cousins: With Nick Mullens still on injured reserve and Josh Dobbs only joining the Vikings this week, Hall made the most sense as the team's starting quarterback for the first game with Cousins out. The Vikings could turn to a veteran in future weeks if Hall struggles, but he'll get a chance to show what he can do. Coach Kevin O'Connell, a former backup QB with the Patriots and Jets, talked with Hall this week about not viewing his first game as a referendum on his NFL career. The Vikings have lauded the 25-year-old's maturity this week; they'll need Hall to play with poise and efficiency.

VIKINGS OFFENSE VS. FALCONS DEFENSE

Falcons figure to blitz Hall: According to Pro Football Reference, the Falcons rank 19th in blitz percentage this season, sending five or more defenders after opposing quarterbacks a modest 24.2% of the time. That could change this week, if defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen looks to test Hall. After the Vikings fired Ed Donatell in January, they interviewed Nielsen for their defensive coordinator job before he accepted the Falcons' offer and the Vikings hired Brian Flores. He will be the first coach to try and make Hall uncomfortable.

Run game could help Hall in first start: The Vikings have tried all season to develop a more efficient run game, and have especially struggled to do it in recent weeks, with a 40% success rate against the 49ers and just a 34.4% success rate last week in Green Bay (not counting three kneel-downs from Cousins and Hall in the wins). More success on the ground could help Hall — and the quarterback, who ran for 657 yards during his two years as a starter at BYU, might be able to make some plays with his feet.

VIKINGS DEFENSE VS. FALCONS OFFENSE

Heinicke gets the start for Atlanta: In 2016 when Teddy Bridgewater tore several ligaments in his knee, Taylor Heinicke was the Vikings' third-string QB. Had he not been injured after putting his foot through a glass door during the offseason, the Vikings might have turned to him in the wake of Bridgewater's injury that year. Heinicke has fashioned a long NFL career after his time in Minnesota, though, and he'll face the Vikings for the second straight year. They held him to 149 yards passing and intercepted him once in Washington last year. This time, Brian Flores' defense will try to pressure Heinicke, who's making his first start this season after the Falcons benched Desmond Ridder.

Stopping Robinson is top priority: The Falcons used the eighth pick in the draft on Texas running back Bijan Robinson, hoping to build a run game around him much in the way their coach Arthur Smith did with Derrick Henry in Tennessee. Robinson hasn't carried more than 19 times in a game this season, and played only 11 snaps two weeks ago against the Buccaneers, leading the NFL to follow up with the Falcons about why the team did not disclose an illness that limited Robinson in the game. If he's at full strength on Sunday, though, the Falcons could use him more to make things easier for Heinicke.

INJURY REPORT

Vikings

Out: DL Dean Lowry (groin)

Questionable: LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot)

Falcons

Out: S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), WR Drake London (groin), FB Keith Smith (concussion)

PREDICTION

This game is full of unknowns, with two quarterbacks making their first starts of the season. Heinicke has more time in the NFL than Hall, and it's possible his experience in full-speed NFL games will make enough of a difference for the Falcons to edge the Vikings at home. But the way the Vikings' defense is rolling right now, they have a chance to win this one as road underdogs, especially if O'Connell can devise a game plan that makes things easier for Hall in his first start and keeps him out of the long third downs Cousins had been able to convert in recent weeks. Call it a hunch, but the Vikings sneak out of this one with a close win. Prediction: Vikings 14, Falcons 13