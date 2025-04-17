Vikings eye defensive backs in NFL draft, with potential to find successor for Harrison Smith

MINNEAPOLIS — Offseason roster arrangement for the Minnesota Vikings over the past few years has included a running theme: Will Harrison Smith retire or return?
The six-time Pro Bowl safety has re-upped for a 14th season, stabilizing an unsettled secondary yet again. Smith has continued to capably perform as a solid NFL starter, effectively using his intelligence to compensate for whatever amount of athleticism that has diminished at age 36, but at some point soon the Vikings will need a replacement plan.
Particularly after Smith's partner in the starting lineup from the previous three years, Cam Bynum, departed as a free agent, this might well be the draft in which to find his successor.
''There's going to be a day when that's not going to happen, and I don't look forward to that day, but he's been such a great player here," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said.
What are the options?
The Vikings gave Theo Jackson a contract extension, suggesting confidence in him stepping in for Bynum. They also have a natural safety in Josh Metellus, a favorite of defensive coordinator Brian Flores for his ability to play all over the field.
But with the 24th pick in the first round, the Vikings are positioned relatively well for one of the consensus top two safeties: Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina and Malaki Starks from Georgia. Though the safety class is thin overall, ranked last among 11 position groups in one analysis by NFL.com, at least one of those players coming out of the pro football prospect factory in the Southeastern Conference is likely to be there on Thursday night.
Cornerbacks will get strong consideration, too