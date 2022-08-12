The $225 million, state-of-the-art Viking Octantis debuted in Antarctica in January, and then launched a new era of high-end leisure cruising in the Great Lakes this summer. Its twin sister ship, Polaris, is nearing completion in Norway, with Minnesotan explorer Ann Bancroft as its ceremonial godmother. The liners were "purpose-built," Viking says, for immersive explorations in harsh, remote destinations. Expedition equipment in the Hangar includes two submarines, two muscular "Special Operations" boats, 17 rigid inflatable Zodiacs, and kayaks. At the end of Northern Hemisphere summers, Octantis and Polaris will ship out to Antarctica.

Size: Minnesotans are not accustomed to seeing big modern cruise ships in our waters at all, but the diesel-powered Octantis and Polaris are relatively small cruisers, at 665 feet long with a beam (width) of 77 feet — just narrow enough to pass through Great Lakes shipping channels, and plenty of clearance for Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge or the Panama Canal.

By comparison, Disney Cruise Lines' largest ship is the new 1,119-foot, 4,000-passenger Disney Wish, while more than a dozen 1,000-plus-foot freighters regularly ply the Upper Great Lakes, hauling up to 80,000 tons.

Staterooms: Most guestrooms are 215-square-foot Nordic Balcony cabins, with king beds, en suite bathrooms, French balconies with retractable floor-to-ceiling windows, and an overall Scandinavian design. (Mercifully, there are no windowless staterooms.) These rooms are priced starting at the cruise's lowest all-inclusive base fares, which typically sell out as much as a year in advance. More elite (and expensive) choices range from the 270-square-foot Nordic Penthouse Suite to four 580-square-foot Explorer Suites and a single 1,225-square-foot Owners Suite.

COVID-19: The CDC stopped monitoring coronavirus spread on cruise ships in July, leaving regulation to the cruise lines. For a July 30-Aug. 6 Viking cruise, passengers were required to be fully vaccinated and submit a negative test taken within two or three days of departure. Masking was "strongly encouraged" onboard — about a third of guests and all crew complied. Distancing was generally easy, but occasional crowding is inevitable.





Next up: Viking Mississippi

The other shoe to drop for Viking's invasion of the Midwest: cruises on the Great River. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi features river-view staterooms and an infinity plunge pool, but no submarines. Itineraries include an eight-day St. Louis-to-St. Paul journey from $4,499 and a 15-day St. Paul-to-New Orleans voyage from $12,999, with initial stops in Red Wing, Minn., and La Crosse, Wis. The ship makes a St. Paul appearance on Sept. 3.

Simon Peter Groebner