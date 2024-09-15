Vikings enjoy 97-yard Darnold-to-Jefferson TD pass for early spark against 49ers

Darnold dropped back into his end zone on second down from the 3 in the second quarter, spotted Jefferson speeding on a go-route between San Francisco safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and George Odum and let the ball fly. Jefferson caught it in stride just across midfield after it soared 55 yards in the air and ran diagonally toward the 49ers sideline, before stutter-stepping at the 32 and veering the opposite direction.