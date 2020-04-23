The second day of 2020 draft starts at 6 p.m. Here's where you can get everything you need before, during and after the draft to keep up with news on the Vikings and the rest of the NFL.

Our Live Blog has selections as they're made and updates from the Access Vikings team.



TV: ESPN, Ch. 5 and NFL Network. The networks are combining resources. ESPN and NFL Network will simulcast; Ch. 5 will have a separate broadcast.

Radio: 100.3 FM, 6 p.m., 1500 AM, Sirius/XM Channel 88.

Podcast: Jefferson, Gladney give Vikings immediate contributors.

Podcast series: Access Vikings pre-draft in five parts

