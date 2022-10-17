GAME BALLS

LB Za'Darius Smith: He was a disruptive presence in the Dolphins' backfield all day, getting two of the Vikings' six sacks and four of the team's 13 QB hits. He generated a team-high 10 QB pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.

S Harrison Smith: Playing his 150th career game, Smith grabbed a bouncing-ball interception to set up a field goal at the end of the first half and then forced a fumble that led to the Dalvin Cook TD that put the game away in the fourth quarter.

P Ryan Wright: Hard not to reward a long day's work for the Vikings punter, who kicked 10 punts, including six downed inside the 20. His net average was 43.9 yards, highlighted by a 73-yarder he launched from his own end zone.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

4: Three and outs the Dolphins had forced in five games entering Sunday.

10: Three and outs by the Vikings offense Sunday.

2 of 12: The Vikings' conversion rate on third down (16.7%) a week after going 12 of 15 (80%).

51: Vikings fourth-quarter points this season after scoring 14 Sunday.

12/11/1976: The date of the Vikings' previous win over the Dolphins in Miami.

JEFFERSON WATCH

After netting 107 yards Sunday vs. Miami, Justin Jefferson needs 494 more yards to pass Randy Moss' NFL record for most yards in a receiver's first three seasons. He needs to average 122.4 yards over the next 11 games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

vs. Cardinals, Oct. 30, noon

The Vikings again have a bye in Week 7 and rest up for a home game against Arizona in two weeks. The Cardinals are 2-4 after a 19-9 loss to Seattle on Sunday and play New Orleans on Thursday night, when star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to return to the lineup after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona

Nov. 6: at Washington

Nov. 13: at Buffalo

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas

Nov. 24: vs. New England

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets

Dec. 11: at Detroit

Dec. 17 or 18: vs. Indianapolis

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants

Jan. 1: at Green Bay

Jan 7 or 8: at Chicago