Defensive end Kenny Willekes became the sixth player isolated on the reserve/COVID-19 list within the past eight days, the team announced Friday. Willekes did not practice Thursday because of an "illness," indicating he's tested positive.

The Vikings re-signed defensive end Eddie Yarbrough to bolster depth at a position that keeps taking hits. Yarbrough, 28, was most recently on the 49ers practice squad. He joins defensive ends Everson Griffen, D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones on the active roster. Yarbrough had eight tackles in four games for the Vikings last season.

Five others remain quarantined on the team's COVID list: center Garrett Bradbury, guard Dakota Dozier, safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Ryan Connelly and tackle Timon Parris. Bradbury was the first among players to test positive Nov. 4.Dozier was admitted to the hospital Tuesday evening because of breathing trouble and was considered in stable condition as of Wednesday, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings were retesting 29 people this week, including Zimmer, as close contacts after the fourth and fifth players were isolated on Monday. Under NFL protocols, vaccinated individuals are tested weekly unless identified as a close contact or exhibiting symptoms. All Vikings coaches and team personnel working on-site at TCO Performance Center are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated players are tested daily, which is how Smith tested positive hours before kickoff of last week's loss in Baltimore. With the latest COVID list addition, the Vikings could be testing more close contacts up until kickoff on Sunday in Los Angeles.