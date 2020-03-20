The Vikings are bringing back tackle Rashod Hill for a fourth season in Minnesota.

Hill’s agent, Brett Tessler, tweeted on Friday evening that the swing tackle has signed a new deal with the Vikings for the 2020 season. Tessler tweeted that Hill had “other offers,” but he’ll be back in Minnesota.

He played 15 games last season, starting only the regular-season finale against Chicago after getting seven starts in 2017 and eight in 2018.

As the former undrafted free agent, whom the Vikings picked up off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2016, hit unrestricted free agency for the first time, it stood to reason he might look for a starting job in another city. In the end, he opted to return to the Vikings, where he’ll play a valuable role as a tackle with experience on both the left and right sides.

Sendejo to Browns

Safety Andrew Sendejo agreed to a one-year deal with Cleveland that is worth up to $2.25 million. The longtime special teams standout and four-year Vikings starter will rejoin familiar faces in Cleveland, including Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Andrew Sendejo

Sendejo, 32, is leaving the Vikings for the second time after the team moved on from him last offseason. He signed with the Eagles and was cut after nine games so Philadelphia could recoup a compensatory draft pick.

The Vikings re-signed Sendejo, who appeared in eight games.

Griffen officially gone

Defensive end Everson Griffen announced on his Instagram account he was leaving the Vikings after a decade in Minnesota.

Griffen’s agent, Brian Murphy, clarified in a statement that he was breaking off contract talks with the Vikings because “they have to spend their money elsewhere.”

The Vikings cut Griffen a week ago but left the door open for his return at a reduced salary.

“Could not be more grateful for the unconditional support and love I received from SKOL Nation,” Griffen wrote on Instagram. “While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come! Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings.”

Stefon Diggs, for whom the Vikings netted three draft picks in a trade with Buffalo on Monday, also shared his appreciation to Vikings fans on Friday.

“The state of Minnesota and the entire Vikings organization will always hold a special place in my heart because it is where my NFL story began,” Diggs wrote on Instagram. “Much Love Skol Nation!!!”