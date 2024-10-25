Vikings' defense is suddenly vulnerable after losses to savvy, strong-armed QBs

Against the Lions, the Vikings sacked Goff four times with some effective pressure early and late, but he was largely untouched and in rhythm in the middle quarters. They simply never got to Stafford, turning in their first sack-less performance while only registering two hits. One of the most wince-inducing plays came in the second quarter, when Jonathan Greenard used a spin move to get into the backfield and force Stafford to slide up in the pocket. As Harrison Phillips approached in prime position to finish the sack, Stafford ducked under his arms and fired a touchdown pass to Kupp.