With their preseason complete, the Vikings waived three players Saturday, three days before the team has to set a 53-player roster for the regular season.
The Vikings cut running back Ito Smith, center Cohl Cabral and defensive tackle Zeandae Johnson.
Smith, who played for the Atlanta Falcons the past three seasons, was signed five days earlier. He rushed for 689 yards and six touchdowns in 35 games with Atlanta.
Cabral and Johnson were undrafted free agents. The cuts leave 76 players on the roster.
staff reports
