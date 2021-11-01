Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush had a memorable first NFL start.

COOPER RUSH

Cowboys quarterback

The 27-year-old had completed one NFL pass for 2 yards before Sunday. He threw the ball 40 times in his first NFL start, completing 24 passes for 325 yards and leading a game-winning, last-minute TD drive. According to NFL research, Rush became the first player to pass for 300-plus yards and win in his first career start on the road in a night game since Gary Hogeboom did it for Dallas in the 1984 season opener. Both Rush and Hogeboom hail from Central Michigan.

AMARI COOPER

Cowboys receiver

He caught eight of his 13 targets for 122 yards and the winning touchdown, which was his third reception on Dallas' final drive. According to the NFL, it was the first touchdown in which the passer's first name and the receiver's last name were the same.

MICAH PARSONS

Cowboys linebacker

The rookie from Penn State had 10 solo tackles and four tackles for a loss, a one-man stop sign for the Vikings' running game.