He'd refined his tackling technique and embraced new equipment designed to keep him safer after three concussions ended his rookie season. He won a starting cornerback job out of training camp in 2023, and started 15 games in his second year for the Vikings. But as his once-promising second season ended with Akayleb Evans being benched for the second time in three games, he knew he wouldn't be assured of anything heading into 2024.

"Everything [is at stake]: jobs, [being a] potential starter," he said after the Vikings' first padded practice on Monday. "Whatever role I have, I'm ready to be locked in."

Evans knew, too, the biggest investment he needed to make was in how he studied the game. He struggled at times in his first year in Brian Flores' defense, and in addition to mastering his role in the scheme, he needed a clearer understanding of how offenses would attack him. "I've always tried to rely on athletic ability, but that's the difference in the NFL," he said. "You have to focus on yourself: What am I doing? What's my technique? How do I see the game? Do I understand what's going on around me?"

Enter Cody Alexander, the former Texas high school coach and Baylor graduate assistant who has become an in-demand defensive analyst through his MatchQuarters platform and Art of X podcast. Evans' agent, Ron Slavin, had connected with Alexander in the Dallas area; Alexander had already studied Flores' defense extensively for several episodes of his show last season and connected with him at the Senior Bowl. Watching film with Alexander, it seemed, could help sharpen Evans' football intellect during the offseason when NFL rules prohibit coaches from having extensive contact with players.

They made plans in February for regular offseason meetings over Zoom. Alexander, a former high school teacher, began by asking Evans to give him a baseline understanding of the Vikings' defensive language, so they could talk in the same terms. He would not ask to see the team's playbook, and would take care not to contradict Flores or defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, he said.

"It was more or less like, 'Let's learn what you're seeing, what you're being taught, and how you actually reacted,'" Alexander said. "And part of that too, is, we're going over how offenses are attacking the Vikings. My whole point was, 'I'm trying to be an extension of your coaching staff, and I'm building on the physical work that you've done.' I'm a bridge."

They watched the Vikings' season twice, studied corners that Evans wanted to mimic and dug into offensive trends, drawing on the work Alexander does with a current SEC quarterback and the QB Country development academy in Dallas.

"It's just watching the game, understanding what's going on, how adjustments happen, how offenses are trying to attack certain defenses — just broadening my IQ," Evans said. "He's a really brilliant guy. I'm looking forward to watching more film with him."

He comes back to a defense that will likely use more man coverage than it did last year. Evans gave up 17 completions for 209 yards in 21 man-coverage targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus, but his 6-2 frame and 32-inch arms should help him redirect receivers in man coverage.

"This offseason, I knew what it was going to be," Evans said. "[It's] just focusing on technique — how can I put myself in a good position? Try to use my length, just being mindful in that area, trying to take advantage of everything I have in my God-given ability."

Evans worked with the first-team defense in the Vikings' first padded practice on Monday, while Shaq Griffin continues to recover from a soft-tissue injury in his left leg, and he figures to have opportunities for a defense that has much to figure out at corner.

"I thought Akayleb did a lot of good things last year," Flores said. "I think there was a lot of growth and improvement from him, from when I got here [in February 2023] throughout the season. There's ups and downs for every player … but that's life in the NFL. He's bounced back, he's strung some good days together and we're going to need him."

The Vikings, Flores said, are trying to "fuse communication and playing high-IQ football with also playing a physical brand of football."

Evans has never struggled embracing a hard-edged playing style. He's confident he's got a sharper football intellect to go with it.