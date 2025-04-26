Vikings continue to value culture in NFL draft with praise of Donovan Jackson's selflessness

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings had Donovan Jackson on their radar last year when he was considering entering the NFL draft, before he opted to return to Ohio State for his senior season.
Their interest in the 6-foot-4, 315-pound left guard was further piqued during Jackson's contribution to the Buckeyes on their way to the national championship, and not just for his ability and performance.
An injury at left tackle created a need for Jackson to slide over, but coach Ryan Day left the decision up to him. Playing an unnatural position on the fly, after all, posed a risk of devaluing his draft stock. But Jackson embraced the switch, valuing the greater good over his individual professional development with a team-first attitude that solidified Minnesota's faith in him as a first-round pick.
The Vikings took Jackson with the 24th overall selection on Thursday, ignoring opportunities to move down and add to their pick total for the certainty of plugging him in as the last piece of their offseason overhaul of the interior of the offensive line.
''We say the word ‘selfless' often, and I think 'selfless' is a word we all like to say about ourselves, but selfless in action — you're talking about everything on the line for his personal future,'' Vikings general manager Kwesi-Adofo Mensah said. ''What he did for his team, and it resulted in a national championship run, is something that he should be proud of as a player and something that we're proud to bring to this organization.''
That type of mindset has been a priority for the Vikings under Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell, who arrived three years ago. Culture has become an easy-to-use corporate buzzword, but it can impact success. Their 14-win season in 2024 was clearly aided by strong chemistry that the front office and coaching staff helped procure through their intentional process of evaluating players. The key, of course, is to add them without sacrificing for talent.
The way Jackson performed at tackle, facing the third overall pick in this draft, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, in his first start, made it obvious he can play at a high level.
''That was kind of exciting for me to get to see that and be like, 'Yeah, that was the kind of athlete I really believed was under the hood,'' Adofo-Mensah said. ''We're excited about the palette of the player we got.''