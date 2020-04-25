Here's the final list of Vikings draft picks. Click on the player's name to see video highlights:
Round 1:
Round 2:
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Round 3:
Cameron Dentzler, CB, Mississippi State
Round 4:
D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina
Round 5
First pick of round traded to Bears for a fourth-round pick in 2021
Round 6
First pick of round traded to Ravens along with a seventh-round pick for a seventh-rounder and a fifth-round pick in 2021.
Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State
Round 7
Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State
Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State
