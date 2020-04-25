Here's the final list of Vikings draft picks. Click on the player's name to see video highlights:



Round 1:

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Round 2:

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3:

Cameron Dentzler, CB, Mississippi State

Round 4:

D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina

James Lynch, DE, Baylor

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Round 5

First pick of round traded to Bears for a fourth-round pick in 2021

Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami

Round 6

First pick of round traded to Ravens along with a seventh-round pick for a seventh-rounder and a fifth-round pick in 2021.

Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State

Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

Round 7

Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State

Kyle Hinton, G, Washburn