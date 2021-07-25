After working former Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook out on Saturday, the Vikings are planning to add him to their group of pass-catchers for the 2021 season.

The team is signing Westbrook to a one-year deal, according to a league source, bringing him in as a veteran complement to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson as they try to identify their No. 3 receiver. The 27-year-old Westbrook, who caught 66 passes in both 2018 and 2019 before tearing his ACL last October, will play a fifth season for new Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who's coached him for his entire NFL career thus far.

It was Westbrook's connection with McCardell that ultimately made the Vikings a logical landing spot. He was reportedly set to visit the Seahawks on Sunday, but after working him out on Saturday, the Vikings were closing in on a deal with Westbrook by Saturday night.

Even as they head into the season with one of the NFL's most dynamic receiving tandems in Jefferson and Thielen, the Vikings seemed to lack for depth behind the duo. They added Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the fifth round, and still have Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson, but sought Westbrook as a more established target for Kirk Cousins.

Though Thielen and Jefferson spend plenty of time in the slot, Westbrook spent most of his time there in Jacksonville. If he's fully recovered from his knee surgery, he projects as a logical slot option in three-receiver sets if Jefferson is split wide and Thielen lines up at flanker. Westbrook's average depth of target was eight yards in 2018, and 6.3 yards in 2019, according to Pro Football Reference. He could assert himself as a reliable option for Cousins on third downs.

He could also help the Vikings solve their punt returner problem. Draft picks Smith-Marsette and Kene Nwangwu returned kicks in college, but the Vikings averaged just 4.3 yards on the 16 punts they returned last year. Westbrook averaged 14 yards per return in 2018, including a 74-yard touchdown against Washington that season.