Vikings-Kansas City: Things to know before and during the game
Vikings' blitz-heavy defense meets ultimate challenge: Patrick Mahomes
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has the Vikings first in the NFL in blitz rate. But should he blitz the NFL's No. 1 escape artist?
Do Vikings have answers for Chiefs stars? Ben Goessling's Vikings prediction
The Vikings host Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, son of a former Twins pitcher, for the first time, trying to solve his connection with Travis Kelce and another challenging interior pass rusher in Chris Jones.
Ex-Twin Pat Mahomes returns to Minnesota to watch his son play Vikings
Patrick Mahomes will face the Vikings for the first time Sunday, and his father, a former Twins pitcher, will be in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Souhan: Tailor-made upset of Chiefs? Vikings are capable of that
Megastar-fan storylines aside, this Vikings-Chiefs game could be a close one — a close one the Vikings can win. Here's how.
Hockenson has learned a lot from Kelce, but not how to stop him
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has attended Kelce's Tight End University, absorbing as much as he can about the Chiefs star's approach to football. But some things haven't been mastered.
Mark Craig's NFL Week 5 picks: Lions and Packers and Cowboys, oh my!
The Star Tribune's NFL wizard of odds weighs in on Week 5, when the Vikings and Bengals are trying to avoid matching their loss total from last season.
Will Taylor Swift show up to Sunday's Vikings vs. Chiefs game?
"In your life, you'll do much greater things / than dating the boy on the football team" — Taylor Swift in her song "Fifteen."
Two editors — one a Taylor Swift fan, the other a Travis Kelce fan — want to stop talking about it, but can't
Minneapolis Star Tribune editors take up the cultural conversation about the NFL, women fans and media hype ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings game.
Rooting for Vikings to lose? Some of you are already doing that.
When the Vikings rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to defeat the Panthers on Sunday, the victory brought with it the conflicted emotions of a modern fan base.
Vikings sign former U quarterback Morgan to practice squad
With backup Nick Mullens nursing a back injury, the Vikings looked around locally for quarterback depth. Tanner Morgan has been working as a volunteer assistant with the Gophers at the U.
Vikings, Raiders fumbled running back Pacheco to draft-savvy Chiefs
Mark Craig's NFL Insider: If Vikings fans think the champion Chiefs consist of only Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, they might want to keep an eye on Isiah Pacheco.
Mailbag: Will Vikings have running back committee? Blitzing Mahomes?
Readers had questions for Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer about Vikings running backs Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison and an apology for Marcus Davenport.
Cousins' tall task: Being at his best against Mahomes, Chiefs
While the Vikings' young defense will have its hands full facing Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins could help re-energize the fan base with an efficient game Sunday.
Jefferson wants Vikings offense to be at its best against Mahomes
The Vikings are third in the NFL in yards per play, but the offense hasn't yet put together a complete game.
Podcast: Vikings-Chiefs, Taylor Swift and what the first win told us
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Chiefs from the football minutiae to whether Taylor Swift will return to U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
