Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate a touchdown against the Jets in their last game.
Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate a touchdown against the Jets in their last game.

Vikings-Kansas City: Things to know before and during the game

4:42am
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ability to evade pressure and make unbelievable throws is a challenge to would-be blitzers.

Vikings' blitz-heavy defense meets ultimate challenge: Patrick Mahomes

October 7
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has the Vikings first in the NFL in blitz rate. But should he blitz the NFL's No. 1 escape artist?
Keeping Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones away from quarterback Kirk Cousins will be a priority for the Vikings on Sunday.

Do Vikings have answers for Chiefs stars? Ben Goessling's Vikings prediction

October 7
The Vikings host Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, son of a former Twins pitcher, for the first time, trying to solve his connection with Travis Kelce and another challenging interior pass rusher in Chris Jones.
Pat Mahomes, a Twins pitcher in the early 1990s, brought his then-wife, Randi, and their young son Patrick, who was born in 1995 and grew up to be the

Ex-Twin Pat Mahomes returns to Minnesota to watch his son play Vikings

October 6
Patrick Mahomes will face the Vikings for the first time Sunday, and his father, a former Twins pitcher, will be in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be the second-most-famous person in the building Sunday.

Souhan: Tailor-made upset of Chiefs? Vikings are capable of that

October 7
Megastar-fan storylines aside, this Vikings-Chiefs game could be a close one — a close one the Vikings can win. Here's how.
The Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce are in a small group of NFL tight ends who function as bona fide receivers.

Hockenson has learned a lot from Kelce, but not how to stop him

October 7
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has attended Kelce's Tight End University, absorbing as much as he can about the Chiefs star's approach to football. But some things haven't been mastered.
Quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers are 4-0 heading into a Sunday night game against the Cowboys.

Mark Craig's NFL Week 5 picks: Lions and Packers and Cowboys, oh my!

October 6
The Star Tribune's NFL wizard of odds weighs in on Week 5, when the Vikings and Bengals are trying to avoid matching their loss total from last season.
Vikings
October 4
Donna Kelce, left, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, watched the game against the Chicago Bears with pop superstar Taylor Swift, center, on Sep

Will Taylor Swift show up to Sunday's Vikings vs. Chiefs game?

"In your life, you'll do much greater things / than dating the boy on the football team" — Taylor Swift in her song "Fifteen."
Variety
October 6
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears football game on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

Two editors — one a Taylor Swift fan, the other a Travis Kelce fan — want to stop talking about it, but can't

Minneapolis Star Tribune editors take up the cultural conversation about the NFL, women fans and media hype ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings game.
Randball
October 3
Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson (18) catches a 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Bank of America Stadium in C

Rooting for Vikings to lose? Some of you are already doing that.

When the Vikings rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to defeat the Panthers on Sunday, the victory brought with it the conflicted emotions of a modern fan base.
Vikings
October 5
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, left, talked with former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan at the Minnesota Pro Day for draft prospects in March

Vikings sign former U quarterback Morgan to practice squad

With backup Nick Mullens nursing a back injury, the Vikings looked around locally for quarterback depth. Tanner Morgan has been working as a volunteer assistant with the Gophers at the U.
Vikings
October 3
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had career highs in yards rushing (115) and receiving (43) in a 23-20 road win over the Jets on Sunday night.

Vikings, Raiders fumbled running back Pacheco to draft-savvy Chiefs

Mark Craig's NFL Insider: If Vikings fans think the champion Chiefs consist of only Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, they might want to keep an eye on Isiah Pacheco.
Vikings
October 6
Will Vikings running back Alexander Mattison be sharing more carries now that Cam Akers is on board?

Mailbag: Will Vikings have running back committee? Blitzing Mahomes?

Readers had questions for Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer about Vikings running backs Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison and an apology for Marcus Davenport.
Vikings
October 5
Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Patrick Mahomes have only played in the same game once, the 2021 preseason finale at Arrowhead Stadium. If the Vikings s

Cousins' tall task: Being at his best against Mahomes, Chiefs

While the Vikings' young defense will have its hands full facing Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins could help re-energize the fan base with an efficient game Sunday.
Vikings
October 5
Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense rank in the middle of the pack at 16th in scoring with 22.5 points per game.

Jefferson wants Vikings offense to be at its best against Mahomes

The Vikings are third in the NFL in yards per play, but the offense hasn't yet put together a complete game.
Vikings
October 4
Podcast: Vikings-Chiefs, Taylor Swift and what the first win told us

Podcast: Vikings-Chiefs, Taylor Swift and what the first win told us

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Chiefs from the football minutiae to whether Taylor Swift will return to U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.