Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, the fifth-round pick out of BYU, will be the Vikings backup quarterback on Sunday against the Chiefs. Nick Mullens is inactive due to a back injury.

Mullens did not throw during portions of practices open to reporters this week while limited by "back stiffness," as described by head coach Kevin O'Connell. The Vikings signed quarterback Tanner Morgan, the former Gophers starter, to the practice squad. Morgan is not active for the game, meaning the Vikings will roll with two passers against Kansas City.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport will play through an ankle injury that limited him through practices earlier this week. Linebacker Brian Asamoah II (toe) will also play. Both were listed questionable.

Safety Lewis Cine is out due to a hamstring injury. He'll miss a second straight game since picking up the issue while playing special teams Sept. 24 vs. the Chargers.

Center Garrett Bradbury is expected back in the starting lineup after missing three games with a back injury.

The Vikings elevated receiver N'Keal Harry from the practice squad for special teams help.

Vikings' inactives: Mullens (back), Cine (hamstring), TE Nick Muse, OT Hakeem Adeniji, NT Khyiris Tonga and OLB Andre Carter II

Chiefs' inactives: LB Nick Bolton, DE B.J. Thompson, DT Matt Dickerson, DT Keondre Coburn and OL Mike Caliendo