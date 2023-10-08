After getting their first win of the season against a rebuilding Carolina Panthers team, the Vikings step up to face Kansas City, one of the NFL's marquee teams.
Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
TV: CBS. Radio: 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 225, 384.
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
Vikings Kickoff: Your guide to today's game against Kansas City
The Vikings are trying to show they're better than their 1-3 record. Kansas City is trying to reinforce its status as a prime Super Bowl contender. Tap here for all the Star Tribune's game-week coverage and more.
Vikings-Kansas City: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Live: Follow Vikings vs. Kansas City from U.S. Bank Stadium on Gameview
The Vikings are looking for their second straight win, one that would be a headline-maker in the NFL. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game stats and scores from around the league.
