The Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury on Sunday in Baltimore after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Bradbury, who was photographed this spring getting vaccinated as part of the team's efforts, must have tested positive for the virus, as it's the only way a vaccinated player can be quarantined on the COVID list. NFL protocols mandate he needs two negative tests 24 hours apart before returning, and the team said Thursday he doesn't have enough time to do that before Saturday's trip to Baltimore.
Bradbury, the 2019 first-round pick, will miss the first start of his career. Backup Mason Cole, who was acquired from the Cardinals this offseason, would likely start for Bradbury.
