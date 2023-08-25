The Vikings and Cardinals spent two days with starters practicing against each other in mid-90s temperatures in Eagan. The two teams will finish their preseasons in U.S. Bank Stadium's climate-controlled conditions on Saturday (noon, Fox 9, KFAN 100.3), as backups again figure to play most of the game for the Vikings before final roster cuts, which are due Tuesday.

Here's a look at what's worth watching on Saturday afternoon:

THE BIGGEST STORY LINE

How much will rookie quarterback Jaren Hall play? The fifth-round pick has attempted only 21 passes in two preseason games (compared to Nick Mullens' 43), but he appears in line to play a large portion of the snaps on Saturday, as the Vikings decide whether to keep a third quarterback on their 53-man roster. A new NFL rule allows teams a free roster spot to dress a third QB on game day, as long as that quarterback is on the 53-man roster; teams can't pull a third QB up from the practice squad and make use of the free spot for that player. Coach Kevin O'Connell talked about the Vikings' interest in the third QB spot enough on Wednesday to suggest they might keep three for the first time since 2016, when they kept Sam Bradford, Shaun Hill and Kyle Sloter after Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury. The fact the Vikings invested a fifth-round pick in Hall could help him stick, especially if he shows promise on Saturday.

VIKINGS OFFENSE VS. CARDINALS DEFENSE

Last showcase for WRs: Trishton Jackson has put together an impressive training camp, while trying to beat out veterans like Brandon Powell and Jalen Reagor for a roster spot. Reagor has $2.412 million guaranteed on his fifth-year option, and Powell seems likely to stick as a receiver/return man, but Jackson could be trying to convince the Vikings to keep him as a sixth receiver. The team had high hopes for Jalen Nailor, as well, and the second-year receiver could get a look on Saturday now that he's recovered from an injury.

Offensive line spots to settle: With Brian O'Neill appearing on track to start in Week 1, the Vikings' five starters are set to go. Austin Schlottmann and Blake Brandel seem set to return as backups, and Chris Reed could claim another reserve spot if he's recovered from a stress fracture this summer (though the Vikings could keep Reed on the non-football injury list to start the season). Even if Reed doesn't claim a spot, though, Vederian Lowe and Oli Udoh would benefit from strong games on Saturday. That's especially true for Udoh, who gave up a pair of sacks last week against the Titans and was penalized twice.

VIKINGS DEFENSE VS. CARDINALS OFFENSE

Battle for final edge rusher spots: The Vikings' top four outside linebackers — Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport, Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum — seem relatively set. Luiji Vilain has earned some first-team work in camp, and the Vikings also have been impressed with Benton Whitley. That could mean undrafted free agent Andre Carter, who got $300,000 to sign with the team, is fighting for a roster spot.

Sorting out the D-line picture: Though the Vikings don't figure to use many starters on Saturday, there's plenty to determine about their defensive line depth behind Dean Lowry, Khyiris Tonga and Harrison Phillips heading into the season. Rookie Jaquelin Roy should see his first preseason action on Saturday, after getting some first-team work this week; the Vikings could have a number of roles in mind for the fifth-round pick. Defensive end Sheldon Day, who had one of the best plays of last week's preseason game with his strip sack of Titans quarterback Malik Willis, will get a final chance to show he's worth keeping on the roster.