GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Vikings will only be down one starting linebacker — Anthony Barr — for Sunday afternoon's game against the Cardinals. All three starters were on the week's injury report.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks is active and will play through a quadriceps injury. He was listed questionable after missing Thursday's practice, but he was a full participant in Friday's walkthrough with coach Mike Zimmer saying they were "just being cautious." Kendricks led the Vikings with 15 combined tackles (six solo) while playing every snap in the Week 1 loss at Cincinnati.

Nick Vigil's expanded role will continue, playing every down with Kendricks in the two-linebacker "nickel" defense. Vigil was limited in practices this week by an ankle injury. Second-year linebacker Blake Lynch started for Barr as the strong-side defender in the base defense last week, and is expected to play again.

The Vikings will be without defensive end Everson Griffen, who is in the concussion protocol after being involved in a single-car crash this week. Griffen told police responding to the scene that he swerved off the road to miss a deer. Stephen Weatherly is expected to play more in Arizona as the first defensive end off the bench.

Cameron Dantzler, the second-year corner, returns to the field as corner Harrison Hand was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Dantzler, the 2020 third-round pick, was a healthy scratch last week since he has buried on the depth chart on defense and special teams.

Rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) was also ruled out earlier this week.

Vikings' inactives: Barr (knee), Darrisaw (groin), Griffen (concussion), Hand (hamstring), Mond, DT James Lynch, and LB Chazz Surratt

Cardinals' inactives: LB Devon Kennard (hamstring), RB Eno Benjamin, WR Chris Streveler, OT Joshua Miles, CB Tay Gowan, and CB Luq Barcoo