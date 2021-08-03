In an afternoon when the Vikings were already thinned at a major position — quarterback — the team's No. 3 left tackle stepped into the starting lineup as well.

Third-year lineman Oli Udoh, who has been rotating at right guard with the first-team offense during training camp, moved to left tackle on Monday afternoon when rookie Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Rashod Hill (undisclosed) were held out of 11-on-11 drills.

Hill had a helmet and went through individual lineman drills, but sat out all team work. This opened the door for Udoh, the former right tackle at Elon, to move to the blindside for a day. Coaches have praised Udoh's offseason so far as he's been competing for the opening at right guard along with Dakota Dozier and Dru Samia.

"He's a really good athlete, and he's big, has got extremely long arms, has got some physicality to him," coach Mike Zimmer said recently. "Hopefully he keeps progressing so we'll have a battle in there [at right guard] with Samia and Dozier and those guys. So we're just trying to find the five best however we can find them."