The Vikings activated tackle Blake Brandel from injured reserve Saturday, giving themselves additional help along the offensive line for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Giants.

Brandel tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee on Dec. 11 in the Vikings' loss to the Lions and missed the rest of the regular season, but he was cleared to return to practice this past week, and coach Kevin O'Connell sounded optimistic about having Brandel ready for the game. While Oli Udoh could continue to start at right tackle with Brian O'Neill out, Brandel gives the Vikings another option at the position in case of injury or ineffectiveness.

To make room for Brandel on the roster, the Vikings waived center Greg Mancz after Garrett Bradbury made it through the week of practice looking ready to return from the back injury that has kept him out since Dec. 4. Bradbury will start at center, O'Connell said on Friday, with Chris Reed — who had stepped in at center after Austin Schlottmann broke his left fibula at Green Bay on Jan. 1 — serving as Bradbury's backup.

The Vikings offensive line could be tested on Sunday against a Giants team that blitzes more than any in the league and ranked seventh in the league in pressure rate this season. The Giants blitzed Kirk Cousins on 27 of his 52 dropbacks in the Vikings' Dec. 24 victory over New York at U.S. Bank Stadium.