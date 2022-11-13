ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Wind gusts swirled light snow around Highmark Stadium, where the projected high under 40 degrees is as football weather as football weather gets for Sunday's Vikings-Bills game.

And the Vikings should get the Bills' best shot. Quarterback Josh Allen is officially active after an elbow injury kept him to one limited practice on Friday. He's one of two passers active for Buffalo along with former Vikings starter Case Keenum.

The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad on Saturday, which was the first indication that Allen would be available after the Bills listed him questionable. Allen leads the Bills' third-ranked scoring offense, but he struggled in Buffalo's loss to the Jets last week, when he suffered the elbow injury.

The Vikings will be without two defensive starters in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who was held out of practice for the second straight week due to a right calf injury, and cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Fourth-round rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans is set for his first NFL start against the Bills.

Dantzler will miss the first of at least four games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday due to an ankle injury suffered in Washington. Dantzler's left ankle was still supported by a walking boot on Friday. He's not eligible to return until Dec. 11 in Detroit.

Read more: Evans discusses his strong play in relief of Dantzler last week

The Vikings signed cornerback Duke Shelley to the active roster to the practice squad. Tight end Nick Muse, the rookie seventh-round pick, was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday, meaning he's available to play against the Bills and will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Buffalo's top-ranked scoring defense will be without three starters in safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Greg Rousseau and cornerback Kaiir Elam. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) is active after being listed questionable.

The Bills elevated cornerback Xavier Rhodes — the 2013 first-round pick by the Vikings — and running back Duke Johnson from the practice squad.

Vikings' inactives: Tomlinson (calf), OT Vederian Lowe, OLB Luiji Vilain, DE Esezi Otomewo, G/C Chris Reed and OLB Benton Whitley

Bills' inactives: Poyer (elbow), Rousseau (ankle), Elam (ankle), CB Tre'Davious White, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray and TE Tommy Sweeney