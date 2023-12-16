The Vikings and Bengals are both 7-6 and looking to improve their playoff chances with a victory. This game was one of three moved from Sunday to Saturday by the NFL for Week 15 of the season.
Kickoff: Noon in Cincinnati.
How to watch, listen: WCCO, NFL Network, 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Chs. 225, 226.
Play-by-play, in-game boxscore
Pregame info, including statistics and betting info
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
