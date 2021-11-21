Greg Joseph kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers.

The Vikings moved back to .500 at 5-5. The NFC North-leading Packers are 8-3.

The teams traded scores in the fourth quarter for a thrilling finish. Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for an 18-yard touchdown to take a 24-23 lead on a broken play in which Rodgers tried to call timeout before the ball was snapped.

The Vikings then drove 79 yards in 14 plays to grab the lead back when Kirk Cousins connected with Justin Jefferson on a 23-yard touchdown pass as Cousins was being hit on a Packers blitz.

A Dalvin Cook run gained a two-point conversion to put the Vikings ahead 31-24.

But on the Packers' very next play from scrimmage, Rodgers threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Green Bay tied the game 31-31 with 2:08 left.

On the ensuing drive, Cousins appeared to throw an inception on his first pass trying to connect deep with Jefferson again. But a video review ruled it an incomplete pass, giving the Vikings new life to set up Joseph's winning kick.

For the second week in a row, Justin Jefferson was the focal point of the Vikings offense. And this time, he reached the end zone too. Jefferson had eight catches for 169 yards, 104 of which came in the first quarter. He scored two touchdowns, both in the second half.