GAME BALLS

WR K.J. Osborn: He had his second 100-yard game in four weeks and had a team-leading five catches and six targets on a day when 11 Vikings caught passes. He finished with 117 yards, including a 66-yard grab, the Vikings' longest pass play of the season.

RB Alexander Mattison With Dalvin Cook shut down after the first half and ineffective in the red zone, Mattison had two rushing TDs and was the Vikings' leading rusher with 54 yards.

CB Duke Shelley: Facing the team that released him at the end of training camp, Shelley got his first career interception and his eighth pass breakup since joining the Vikings' active roster in Week 10.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

2: Number of Vikings wins this season by more than eight points.

Minus-3: The Vikings' point differential this season, 424-427.

388.7: Yards per game surrendered by the Vikings defense. The 259 yards allowed vs. Chicago was the Vikings' fewest of the season.

6: Missed extra points for Greg Joseph this season.

34: Career interceptions for Patrick Peterson, who has five this season, his most since 2012. He is tied with teammate Harrison Smith for second among active players, behind Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who got his 35th Sunday.

4: Receptions for fullback C.J. Ham, his most in a game since 2018. He had six catches all season entering Sunday.

JEFFERSON WATCH

Justin Jefferson played only the first half, gaining 38 yards on four catches. He finished the regular season with a league-leading 128 catches and 1,809 yards, 155 yards short of Calvin Johnson's NFL record for yards in a season from 2012.

Jefferson is the sixth player in NFL history to reach 1,800 receiving yards in a season, joining Johnson (2012), Cooper Kupp (2021), Julio Jones (2015), Jerry Rice (1995) and Antonio Brown (2015).

Jefferson also set the NFL record for most receptions through a player's first three seasons with 324, passing Michael Thomas' 321.

UP NEXT

vs. N.Y. Giants, TBA

Hello again. The Vikings played the Giants (9-7-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium two weeks ago, winning 27-24 on Greg Joseph's 61-yard field goal as time expired. One significant thing has changed since then: The Vikings lost right tackle Brian O'Neill to calf and Achilles injuries, a potentially big loss against an aggressive Giants defense.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26

Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17

Nov. 13: at Buffalo, W, 33-30 OT

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, L, 40-3

Nov. 24: vs. New England, W, 33-26

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, W, 27-22

Dec. 11: at Detroit, L, 34-23

Dec. 17: vs. Indianapolis, W, 39-36, OT

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, W, 27-24

Jan. 1: at Green Bay, L, 41-17

Jan. 8: at Chicago, W, 29-13