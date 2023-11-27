The Vikings want to close in on first place in the NFL North while the Bears are stuck in last place in the division.

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to watch, listen: ABC, ESPN, 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Chs. 225, 226.

Play-by-play, in-game boxscore

Pregame info, including statistics and betting info

NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines

Vikings depth chart and roster

Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game

Access Vikings podcast

Vikings bar finder

Star Tribune Vikings page

Take me back to the Vikings Kickoff page