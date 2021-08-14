After an 0-3 preseason in which the Vikings didn't use some of their key players and didn't show much on either offense or defense, the team starts the regular season at noon Sunday in Cincinnati. Here's information about the game and links to follow to keep up with the action.
TV: Ch. 9
Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 228
